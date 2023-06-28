Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period

City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period
City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If south Texas continues to experience dry conditions due to a lack of rain, the city could resort to a mandatory irrigation schedule.

Officials with the City of Laredo are clarifying that right now we are under a voluntary water conservation period.

Officials ask that you help by watering every other day at night or during early morning hours before 8 a.m.

Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa says the city is currently monitoring the water levels at the reservoirs to see if they need to move forward with a mandatory drought contingency plan.

“You will see stage two be implemented if we continue to not see any rain and if the reservoir up north from us Amistad continues also to not see any rain,” said Cigarroa. If it begins to dip lower because it’s not even in the 40 percent tile, if it continues to dip lower we’ll see stage two restrictions.”

Those stage two restrictions would prohibit watering on Sundays and a possible citation for those who do not follow the schedule.

Cigarroa asks to help conserve water by not letting the faucet run and avoid from watering during the day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1

Latest News

Former Webb County Judge dies at 73
Pets of the Week: Peluche and Waffle
Pets of the Week: Peluche and Waffle
Burgos’ murder trial unveils radio data and more crime scene details on Day 3
Louis H. Bruni
Former Webb County Judge dies at 73