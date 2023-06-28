City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If south Texas continues to experience dry conditions due to a lack of rain, the city could resort to a mandatory irrigation schedule.

Officials with the City of Laredo are clarifying that right now we are under a voluntary water conservation period.

Officials ask that you help by watering every other day at night or during early morning hours before 8 a.m.

Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa says the city is currently monitoring the water levels at the reservoirs to see if they need to move forward with a mandatory drought contingency plan.

“You will see stage two be implemented if we continue to not see any rain and if the reservoir up north from us Amistad continues also to not see any rain,” said Cigarroa. If it begins to dip lower because it’s not even in the 40 percent tile, if it continues to dip lower we’ll see stage two restrictions.”

Those stage two restrictions would prohibit watering on Sundays and a possible citation for those who do not follow the schedule.

Cigarroa asks to help conserve water by not letting the faucet run and avoid from watering during the day.

