Cooling centers offer relief from triple-digit heat in Webb County and Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As scorching temperatures soar into triple digits, Webb County and the City of Laredo have taken measures to ensure the well-being of residents by opening cooling centers. These facilities provide relief from the direct sun and offer a way to beat the extreme heat.

In Webb County, 10 community centers have been designated as cooling centers, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The City of Laredo has also established four cooling centers to accommodate residents. These centers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

