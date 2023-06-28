Shop Local
Former Webb County Judge dies at 73

Louis H. Bruni
Louis H. Bruni(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County officials have confirmed the death of former judge Louis H. Bruni.

Bruni held the office of Webb County Judge in early 2000 but prior to that he served as a city council member for the City of Laredo.

Mr. Bruni also ran for Laredo Mayor during the recent mayoral election.

Webb County confirmed the tragic news and have released a statement saying:

“On behalf of Webb County we would like to extend our sincere condolences on the passing of our former Webb County Judge Louis H. Bruni. He served as the Webb County Judge from 2002-2006. May his family find comfort and strength during this difficult time. We thank you for your leadership and commitment on your public service that has left a lasting impact on our community.”

