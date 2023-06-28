Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1

Latest News

CEO of Uni-Trade group receives Key to the City of Laredo
CEO of Uni-Trade group receives Key to the City of Laredo
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
4th of July
Webb County announces 4th of July holiday closure
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings