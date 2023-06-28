Shop Local
Mexican peso strong, benefits economy and retail industry, says Laredo Chamber of Commerce

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican peso’s resilience against the US dollar is proving beneficial for the Mexican economy and Laredo’s retail industry, according to Miguel Conchas, interim President and CEO of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce.

Conchas highlighted the stability of the Mexican peso in relation to the US dollar, noting that while the dollar’s situation is not dire, it is relatively weaker against the peso. Currently, one US dollar is equivalent to about 17 pesos, an improvement compared to last year’s exchange rate of 22 pesos to the dollar.

A stronger peso allows Mexican shoppers to purchase more in Laredo. Conchas expressed satisfaction with the favorable exchange rate and emphasized the interconnectedness of the economies on the border. He stated, “If Mexico is doing well, it benefits us because the commerce that continues to flow through us remains steady and may even increase.”

Conchas attributed the peso’s resilience to significant investments made by major corporations and factories in Mexico.

Conchas further explained that fluctuating exchange rates can be attributed to various factors, including the US Federal Reserve’s implementation of interest rate hikes, which impact the overall economy.

