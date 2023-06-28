Pets of the Week: Peluche and Waffle

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to not one but two pets who are looking for a home.

Both Peluche and Waffle are both little puppies from different litters looking for a home.

Waffle is a shepherd-mix that came in from a litter of four.

Waffle is very friendly and loves to play with other dogs.

If you are worried about a dog doing his business inside the house; no worries, LAPS said Waffle is already potty trained and ready to go.

Meanwhile Peluche came from a litter of six and had a very bad skin condition, but thankfully animal experts were able to nurse him back to health.

Both Waffle and Peluche are just two of over 60 animals up for adoption right now.

If you would like to adopt one of them or other pets you can stop by either Petco location in Laredo this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 956-724-8364.

