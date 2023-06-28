Police release bodycam footage of Allen ,Texas mall shooting

ALLEN, TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Allen, Texas have released body camera video that shows an officer at a shopping mall running toward the sound of gunfire and taking down a gunman who killed eight people.

On May 31, the unidentified officer was in the parking lot of the Allen Premium Outlet Mall chatting with a woman and two young children when he heard the sound of gunshots.

The officer can be seen grabbing a rifle from his car and heading in the direction of the shots while telling people to leave the area and find cover.

Just over three minutes after hearing the first shots, the officer located the gunman and opened fire bringing an end to the shooting spree.

The gunman was killed in the exchange.

In addition to eight deaths, seven other victims were injured.

The Allen Police Department released the video on Wednesday after a grand jury cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

