Sizzling weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , a bit of a change today Webb county is expected to be on the clear for Excessive heat warning and Heat advisory but that doesn’t mean it not going to be a scorcher.

This afternoon a high near 107 feeling like 109 with breezy conditions gust up to 24 mph.

Tonight winds are expected to pick up gust up to 29mph a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Dangerous afternoon heat will continue this week through the weekend with heat index values at least 110 every day.

Some locations across South Texas may experience heat indices around 115 each afternoon.

While the heat index values will stay high, will probably remain below excessive heat (>115F).

A slight chance of isolated showers this weekend and possible for July 4th .

Have a good day and stay cool.

