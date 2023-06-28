Still Above 100, Mostly Under 105 Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest portion of the desert airmass has moved into far north Texas and Oklahoma, taking the very hottest temperatures to our north. Temperatures will continue to top 100F. A gradual increase in gulf moisture will bring slight chances of mainly sea breeze showers during Sunday into next week. It would take a bit of luck to have a shower pass over one’s location, but there is a hint of hope.

