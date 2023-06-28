Truck crashes into pole in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported at a busy Laredo intersection.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. near the 2900 block of Saunders Avenue.

Video shows a pickup truck that had apparently crashed into a utility pole.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assisting those involved in the accident.

A utility crew was also seen repairing the damages.

No word on the driver’s condition at this time or if there were any injuries reported.

