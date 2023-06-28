UISD invites parents to take advantage of uniform voucher program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Summer vacation is still in full effect for many students, but a Laredo school district is already thinking about the new school year.

UISD is inviting parents or guardians to apply for its uniform voucher program.

Employees with the district have been helping those interested in applying over at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex or SAC since Tuesday.

The uniform voucher is good for the upcoming 2023 to 2024 school year.

Parents would be able to exchange each voucher for a uniform set.

UISD is asking parents to apply for the voucher in person at the SAC.

“And they need to bring a proof of income, and of course a Texas ID or form of identification, if they don’t have, if they receive food stamps they can send that food stamp letter, and that would automatically qualify them,” said San Juanita Llamas-Amador with UISD.

Right now, the district is offering vouchers for students in grades pre-k to eighth grade.

Employees with the office of admission will be there tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm.

Those interested in applying can visit the address or call 956-473-6342.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.