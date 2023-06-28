Webb County announces 4th of July holiday closure

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In observance of Independence Day, all Webb County administrative offices, including the Webb County Sheriff’s administrative offices, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023. The closure extends to government services provided by these offices.

However, residents can rest assured that emergency services will remain available during the holiday period. For any additional information, people can call the county’s main phone line at 523-4000.

Normal operations will resume as Webb County offices reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo has announced a modified schedule for the Fourth of July holiday. City offices will be open on Monday, July 3, but will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

