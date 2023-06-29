100f heat Continues, A Slight Hope of Showers Next Week

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest of the desert air is becoming less pronounced as it moves far to our north and east into the mid Mississippi Valley. It is still influencing our weather with 100+F heat and only small cumulus clouds. The trend will be for the lower atmosphere to gradually become more moist over a deeper depth. This will being a glimmer of hope of a scattered shower chance out of the more moist air next week.

