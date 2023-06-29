Shop Local
Border Patrol agent injured in serious accident near Carrizo Springs

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DIMMIT COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent sustained injuries in a serious accident on Wednesday, June 28, along Highway 277 in Dimmit County.

The agent, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hurt when a distracted driver bypassed the Border Patrol checkpoint, according to reports.

Reports say the incident happened as the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, leading to a crash involving the agent. Fortunately, the agent is currently in stable condition despite the severity of the accident.

The injured Border Patrol agent was airlifted to San Antonio for further medical treatment. The nature and extent of the agent’s injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Further updates on the agent’s condition and the investigation will be provided as they become available.

