Burgos Trial Day 4: Science and data takes center stage

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Science and data takes center stage during day five of the murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos.

Expert witnesses took the stand to testify what methods were used to determine if the personal items of Grizelda and Dominc were in Burgos’ possession on the day of the murders.

From surveillance video to dashcam footage, there is a mountain of evidence still expected to be shown in this trial.

On Thursday, two witnesses took the stand without jurors present and were questioned if the cellphone data gathered the day of the murders would be shown to the jury.

FBI agent Andrew Masters was called to go over the data he gathered from cellphone towers on April 9 2018.

The state wants to prove that Burgos had taken Grizelda and Dominic’s phones after the murders by using the data masters had gathered from the towers.

The defense did not only dispute Agent Masters’ data, but they did question his background.

Masters said he did not have a bachelor of engineering but had been trained extensively by the FBI.

The defense questioned the validity of technology used to gather the data.

The cross examination took nearly an hour.

The defense called Manfred Schenk from Cherry Biometrics, who is an expert in radio frequency and cellular technology.

Schenk claimed it would not be accurate to get an estimate of the cellphone signals based on the information Agent Masters gathered.

In the end, Judge Joe Lopez ruled to allow the state expert witness, which is to allow the jurors to hear Agent Masters’ findings.

