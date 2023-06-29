El Metro announces Independence Day holiday schedule

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Metro Transit System has released its schedule for the upcoming Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. In observance of the holiday, the transit system will be operating with modified schedules and closures.

On Tuesday, July 4, the following schedule will be in effect:

Fixed Route: Sunday Schedule

El Lift/Paratransit Service: Sunday Schedule

Administrative Office & Customer Service: Closed

The administrative office and customer service will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

For more information or questions, please contact the El Metro Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

