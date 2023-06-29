Shop Local
El Metro announces Independence Day holiday schedule

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Metro Transit System has released its schedule for the upcoming Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. In observance of the holiday, the transit system will be operating with modified schedules and closures.

On Tuesday, July 4, the following schedule will be in effect:

  • Fixed Route: Sunday Schedule
  • El Lift/Paratransit Service: Sunday Schedule
  • Administrative Office & Customer Service: Closed

The administrative office and customer service will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

For more information or questions, please contact the El Metro Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

