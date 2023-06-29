Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and...
Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.(Edmond 911)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (Gray News) – When an animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, first responders took matters into their own hands.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the local animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to an illness outbreak among the shelter dogs – which means no visitors, no adoptions and no intakes.

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go last Saturday – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for...
Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.(Edmond 911)

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.

In an update on Monday, dispatchers said all three kittens have since been adopted.

The Edmond Animal Shelter closed on June 5 and remains closed until further notice, but officials said the dogs who tested positive for illness have continued to improve daily.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashcam video shows Burgos in police custody
Burgos trial day 3: Dashcam video shows Burgos in police custody
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
Truck crashes into pole in central Laredo
Multiple vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Louis H. Bruni
Former Webb County Judge dies at 73
Witness testimonies shed light on Burgos trial in Day 2
Witness testimonies shed light on Burgos trial in Day 2

Latest News

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the legislature
File photo: El Metro
El Metro announces Independence Day holiday schedule
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France sends tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after deadly police shooting of teenager
FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court,...
Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations