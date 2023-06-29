Human smuggling attempt using portable barn

HEBBRONVILLE, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt involving a portable barn at a checkpoint near Hebbronville on Monday, June 26.

The agents found a pickup truck hauling a portable barn on top of a flatbed trailer and, upon closer inspection, found 20 undocumented individuals concealed behind the plywood ceiling of the barn.

The undocumented individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Hebbronville Station for further processing.

During the processing, it was determined that the individuals hailed from various countries, including Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

