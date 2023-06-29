Shop Local
Laredo College responds to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning affirmative action measures in college admissions across the nation has drawn disappointment from one local higher education institution.

Laredo College President, Dr. Minita Ramírez, expressed her sadness regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling and its impact on opportunities for students of color. With her extensive experience in enrollment management, Dr. Ramírez emphasized the vital role affirmative action has played in providing access to education and unlocking opportunities for underrepresented students.

While the ruling may not directly affect local admissions decisions, Dr. Ramírez noted its significant national implications, particularly for Laredo College students seeking to transfer to other institutions. The college’s partnerships with multiple universities have become even more crucial in light of this development.

Below is the complete statement from Laredo College:

In response to the ruling, Dr. Pablo Arenaz, President of TAMIU, clarified that none of the Texas A&M System universities, including TAMIU, employ race as a factor in admissions. As a result, the Supreme Court ruling will have no impact on their admissions practices.

