Laredo Fire Dept. responds to high number of heat-related calls in June

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we approach the end of June, the Laredo Fire Department has reported a significant increase in heat-related emergency calls. In this month alone, firefighters have responded to a staggering 70 incidents related to heat-related illnesses and conditions.

According to the latest data, the total number of heat-related calls attended by first responders this year has reached 109 cases. These numbers serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by extreme heat during the summer months.

Officials urge residents and visitors to exercise caution when planning outdoor activities, recommending that such endeavors be scheduled during the early morning or evening hours when temperatures are relatively cooler.

