Laredo to host Independence Day celebrations with exciting events

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is gearing up for a series of festive events in celebration of Independence Day. Residents and visitors are invited to join in the fun and enjoy the various activities organized by local council members.

District 2 Council Member, Daisy Campos Rodriguez, invites the community to an Independence Day Celebration. The event will take place on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 6 p.m. until midnight, at the Freddie Benavides & Sisters of Mercy Waterpark located at 2201 Zacatecas Street. Attendees can look forward to delicious treats from food vendors, participating in a watermelon eating contest, taking train rides, and much more. The highlight of the evening will be a spectacular fireworks display at midnight, lighting up the night sky in vibrant colors.

Joining in the festivities, District 1 Council Member, Gilbert Gonzalez, invites everyone to a memorable 4th of July Celebration. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Independence Hills Park at 1102 N. Merida Dr. will come alive with live music, food vendors, water games, grilling, swimming, and an array of activities for all ages. The celebration will culminate with a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

In addition, the City of Laredo extends an open invitation to celebrate Independence Day with a grand fireworks display following the Tecos game on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Unitrade Stadium located at 6320 Sinatra Drive.

Moreover, the much-anticipated “Los Dos Laredos Fourth of July Fireworks” event promises an unforgettable experience for families and friends. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, starting at 6 p.m., Tres Laredos Park located at 1300 Pedregal Street will be the center of attention. Attendees will have the chance to savor free raspas, groove to the beats of a lively DJ, witness a Patriotic Dog Contest, engage in water balloon games, and enjoy numerous other activities. Festivities will kick off at 7:30 p.m., leading up to a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

