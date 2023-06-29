Laredo nonprofit awarded federal grant to combat youth substance abuse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Westcare Texas Inc. has been selected as the recipient of a $50,000 federal grant, according to an announcement made on Thursday by U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Westcare Texas Inc. will receive the grant to further its efforts in creating drug-free environments and addressing the issue of substance abuse among young people. They are located at 2110 Lomas del Sur Boulevard, Suite 110 and their phone number is (956) 482-0226

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) provides the funding. It is made possible through the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, legislation supported by Senator Cornyn that focuses on mobilizing communities to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse.

Senator Cornyn expressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to protect young Texans from the dangers of substance abuse. He stated, “I am proud to have played a role in securing this investment to prevent and reduce substance abuse in Laredo. It is crucial that we provide our communities with the necessary resources to support the health and well-being of our next generation.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

