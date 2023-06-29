Shop Local
Laredo and Nuevo Laredo health officials gather for annual conference
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health officials on both sides of the border came together to discuss medical issues affecting Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

The annual Binational Health Conference took place at La Posada Hotel Thursday morning where officials spoke about tuberculosis as well as safety tips to keep in mind during the extreme summer heat.

Those who took part in the conference were both Laredo Health Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain and Nuevo Laredo Health Director Dr. Manlio Fabio Benavides.

According to the Webb County Medical Examiner, nine people have died in connection to heat related illnesses.

“We have five, we have five patients that have died due to a heat-related illness with a diagnosis of a heat related illness on their death certificate,” said Nuevo Laredo Health Director Dr. Manlio Fabio Benavides.

This is the tenth time the conference happens takes place.

