Malaria case reported in Texas

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on June 23 that a Texas resident from Cameron County has been diagnosed with malaria. In a recent development, the Laredo Health Department Director revealed that the individual had traveled through Laredo and sought medical attention at a local hospital.

The patient, identified as a female in her 20s, was subsequently diagnosed with malaria. It is essential to clarify that this is a travel-related case, and the patient does not reside in Laredo.

Laredo Health Department Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, reassured the community, stating, “I do want to share with the members of the community that malaria is not contagious from person to person. You can’t get it from touching objects or being around an individual. Malaria is transmitted from a person who’s infected to a mosquito that takes the blood meal, then takes about a week to take another blood meal, and then can infect another person. Because this individual is already at the hospital, in treatment, and will be cured, there is no risk to the members of our community.”

During the early stages, symptoms of malaria include fever, sweats, chills, headaches, malaise, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. If left untreated, malaria can rapidly progress into a severe and life-threatening condition.

As of now, no other locally acquired malaria cases have been identified in the state.

