Man wanted for aggravated robbery(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for Jose Casarez III, 42, who is roughly 5,9, and weighs about 240 pounds.

According to police, Casarez is believed to be the suspect tied to a robbery.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

