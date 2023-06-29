Mobile pop-up event in Webb County this weekend

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Esperanza de Tejas, in collaboration with Driscoll Health Plan, has announced the expansion of its Niños de Esperanza Diaper Bank and Children’s Free Store to Webb County.

As part of its community outreach efforts, the organization will be hosting its first mobile community connection center pop-up event this Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will occur at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library, located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street.

The community pop-up event aims to provide essential resources and support to families in need. Attendees will have access to a wide range of items including diapers, wipes, hygiene products, bottles, sippy cups, and clothing items for children. It is important to note that all items will be available at no cost, while supplies last.

