Save a life by having your car seat inspected

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas officials are encouraging parents to take advantage of a free service that could potentially save your child’s life.

According to officials, nearly two out of three car seats are used incorrectly.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and TxDOT are hosting a free car seat inspection event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parents can stop by the Webb County Fairgrounds located at 7210 E. Saunders to receive their free inspection.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis.

Parents and caregivers must have the child present or know their child’s weight and height.

There will be a limited number of car seat replacements available.

Texas law requires all children under eight years old to be in a car seat unless they are taller than four feet, nine inches.

Failure to do so can result in a ticket up to $250.

The event will end at 12 p.m.

The inspections are free of charge.

