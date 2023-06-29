Shop Local
TxDOT makes changes to dangerous intersection on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - A busy Laredo intersection that has been notorious for vehicle fatalities is undergoing some changes.

TxDOT officials have installed some new concrete traffic barriers near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana Drive.

Aside from the barriers, TxDOT eliminated one of the travel lanes heading southbound so that traffic is forced to merge into two lanes causing drivers to slow down.

Raul Leal with TxdDot believes this will help reduce the amount of accidents in the area.

“These safety measures that we’ve added should help the traffic in many ways, not just the concrete traffic barriers but now they have two lanes and not three,” said Leal. “Many times, people see open lanes and they see it as an opportunity to pass everybody up and then they pick up speed and then it becomes unsafe. So, the way it’s striped now with two lanes and the concrete traffic barriers it seems to be slowing down and keeping everybody safe.”

Raul Leal with TxDOT says this is a temporary solution until the start of a new interstate project that is in the works for 2024.

The intersection has seen three major accidents just this year alone, one of which was fatal.

