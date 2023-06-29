UISD and LISD announce summer schedule changes ahead of July 4th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) have made announcements regarding their administrative office schedules for the upcoming week and beyond.

UISD will be closing its Administrative Offices from July 3rd to July 6th, allowing staff to enjoy a summer break. However, the UISD Tax Office will remain open during this period to address the needs of taxpayers. The Tax Office will continue its regular summer schedule from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individuals seeking assistance can visit the office located at 3501 E. Saunders or contact them at (956) 473-7900.

On the other hand, LISD’s Administrative Offices will be closed for the entire week of July 3rd to July 7th for their summer break. During this time, the LISD Tax Office will operate on a modified schedule. The Tax Office will be open from Monday, July 3rd, and Wednesday, July 5th to Friday, July 7th. However, in observance of Independence Day, the Tax Office will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th. Those in need of tax-related assistance can visit the office located at 904 Juarez Avenue during regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, LISD’s Summer Feeding Meal Program will continue to provide meals for students aged one to 18 years old from Monday, July 3rd, and Wednesday, July 5th to Friday, July 7th. Please note that the program will not operate on Tuesday, July 4th, due to the Independence Day holiday. The menu for the program is subject to change based on product availability.

LISD stated its administrative offices and staff will resume their regular summer schedules on Monday, July 10.

