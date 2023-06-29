UISD trustees reject proposal to lower homestead exemption, providing tax relief for taxpayers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, June 29, in a special-called meeting, the UISD board voted 6-0 against reducing the local homestead exemption from 15% to 10%. The homestead exemption will remain at its current rate of 15%.

The decision came after a thorough debate among board members regarding the potential impact of the measure on taxpayers and the district’s finances.

A homestead exemption refers to the portion of a person’s home value that is exempt from school taxes. While a reduction in the exemption would have resulted in increased revenue for the district, it would have also meant higher tax bills for residents within the district.

Supporters of the proposal argued that the additional revenue could have been used to support staff increases and improve educational programs. However, opponents stressed the importance of considering alternative solutions before resorting to reducing the exemption.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.