Watch Now: Burgos Trial Day 4

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial continues for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her son.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand during the fourth day of trial for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

Burgos Aviles is accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominic at Father McNaboe Park back in April of 2018.

Several witnesses have taken the stand including Grizelda’s sister and friend.

