Webb County Public Health Services offers back-to-school vaccine clinics

Graphic
Graphic(Alachua County, Pixabay.)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Public Health Services has announced the start of their back-to-school vaccine clinics, aimed at ensuring children and adolescents are up to date with their immunizations before the new academic year begins. The clinics will run from June 28th to July 31st.

These vaccine clinics are specifically designed to cater to uninsured individuals or those who are recipients of Medicaid/Chip programs. Children and adolescents up to 18 years of age can receive the necessary vaccines during the clinic sessions.

To streamline the process, organizers request that parents bring their child’s immunization cards to the clinic. This will help ensure accurate record-keeping and assist healthcare providers in administering the necessary vaccines.

In addition to the clinic sessions, vaccines are also available by appointment at 1620 Santa Ursula Ave. Those seeking to schedule an appointment can do so by contacting 956-523-4747. The appointment-based vaccinations will be administered from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

