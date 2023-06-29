Shop Local
Webb County requests funding for additional splash pads

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to provide residents with additional outlets to escape the heat, Webb County is looking to add some new facilities in the near future.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved the application process for a state funded grant through the Texas Parks & Wildlife for three additional splash pads.

Commissioner Jessie Gonzalez said the three facilities would be located in three different precincts located in El Cenizo, Penitas, and Las Blancas Park.

Gonzalez believes the project is gaining some traction towards becoming a reality.

“If approved through the state, which the process is looking really good, would be a little bit over a million dollars in total construction, 50 percent would be cashback from the county, so we did get the approval from the court, the judge was very happy with the item,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez adds that the county should receive a status update on the funds by August of this year.

No word yet on when the construction would take place at this time.

