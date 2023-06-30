Burgos Trial Day 5: Detective takes the stand; interrogation video shown to jurors

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial continues for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her one-year-old child back in 2018.

During day 5 of the murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, DNA collected from items found at the crime scene and those of the victims, Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez were evaluated Friday morning by the state and defense.

Shortly before noon, video of the interrogation between Burgos and Police were shown to the jurors.

On April 9, 2018, Detective Richard Reyes not only arrived at Father McNaboe but had exchanged a few words with Burgos.

Reyes was present the moment Burgos name came through the radio transmission and was one of the officers who interviewed him in the interrogation room.

Video of the interrogation was shown to jurors.

Before the video was played, Reyes told jurors that he saw the Mercedes Grizelda had driven.

He met with Burgos and questioned Burgos about why he was at the scene.

Burgos claimed he was there as a supervisor and needed to report what was happening to his supervisors.

As the moments passed, a radio transmission came in saying the victims identified as Grizelda and baby Dominic were at the park to meet up with a Border Patrol agent by the name of Anthony Burgos.

Reyes said he pieced the situation together and noticed Burgos name tag and that Burgos was armed.

“I just started piecing together some of the facts and first thing of course was also officers safety. He keep an eye on his right hand and everybody there also realized that there was an agent Burgos at the crime scene,” said Reyes.

Reyes told jurors that Burgos not only participated in the interview that was shown in court but had the documents to prove that Reyes followed the procedure and read Burgos his Miranda rights.

Photos taken in the interrogation room showed marks on Burgos’ arms, hands, and redness to his knuckles.

One part of the video shows Burgos whispering to himself.

It is not until 30 minutes into the video that the interrogation begins.

We’ll have more on what was said on our KGNS Newscasts online and on our livestream.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.