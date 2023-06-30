Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Foodie Friday: Summer Shrimp Pasta

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer Shrimp Pasta

8 oz of noodles your choice, cooked al dente

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 3 tsp garlic, minced

· 1 ½ cups crushed tomatoes

· 1 cup half and half

· 1 ½ cups shrimp, peeled, deveined

· 1 cup peas

· ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

· 1 tsp salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

1. Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions.

2. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, and then drain and rinse the remaining noodles. Set aside.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and heat until sizzling. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, or until fragrant.

4. Add tomatoes and half-and-half. Heat to a simmer.

5. Add shrimp, peas, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Continue to cook for about 5 more minutes.

6. Pour in 1/4 cup of the pasta water (or more, as needed) until it reaches the desired consistency.

7. Pour sauce over noodles. Stir to combine.

8. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashcam video shows Burgos in police custody
Burgos trial day 3: Dashcam video shows Burgos in police custody
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
Border Patrol agent injured in serious accident near Carrizo Springs
Border Patrol agent injured in serious accident near Carrizo Springs
Man wanted for aggravated robbery
Man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Foodie Friday: Shrimp Pasta
Foodie Friday: Shrimp Pasta
POP OTC
Harry & Meghan’s Spotify deal, Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion show, Kravis baby announcement + The Kardashians ep. 5 recap
Foodie Friday: Smoothie
Foodie Friday: Smoothie
Foodie Friday: Smoothie
Foodie Friday: Smoothie