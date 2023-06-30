Foodie Friday: Summer Shrimp Pasta

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer Shrimp Pasta

8 oz of noodles your choice, cooked al dente

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 3 tsp garlic, minced

· 1 ½ cups crushed tomatoes

· 1 cup half and half

· 1 ½ cups shrimp, peeled, deveined

· 1 cup peas

· ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

· 1 tsp salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

1. Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions.

2. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, and then drain and rinse the remaining noodles. Set aside.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and heat until sizzling. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, or until fragrant.

4. Add tomatoes and half-and-half. Heat to a simmer.

5. Add shrimp, peas, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Continue to cook for about 5 more minutes.

6. Pour in 1/4 cup of the pasta water (or more, as needed) until it reaches the desired consistency.

7. Pour sauce over noodles. Stir to combine.

8. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.