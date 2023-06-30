LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the warnings and advisory related to the heat are becoming less wide spread in Texas, with a few spots remaing like Houston , Alice , Kingsville, and Corpus Christi.

Even though were not under a heat advisoy it will be a hot summer day .

A bit of a change partly sunny with hot and humid conditions continuing, a high of 104 feeling like 111 with southeasterly winds up 23 mph.

Partly cloudy and humid,a low near 80 with gust up to 26mph.

Next week low triple digits, humid and partly sunny skies with breezy to windy conditions.

Many were hoping for some rain and chances have return for early next week at a slight chance and increasing for the 4th of July through Thursday.

Have a great weekend and stay cool.

