Jennifer Lawrence WWHL, Olivia Rodrigo’s new song, Selena Gomez’s unfollow spree + The Bachelorette ep. 1

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through a lot of headlines going into the weekend (8:49) and spotlight topics like Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ interview (44:04), Olivia Rodrigo’s new song release (49:01) and Selena Gomez’s recent unfollow spree (51:55). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelorette (55:03).

