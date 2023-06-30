Laredo Fire Department urges residents to refrain from lighting fireworks this Fourth of July

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - While many families tend to light up the sky during the fourth of July, the Laredo Fire Department is urging residents to think twice before you light them up.

With Independence Day taking place this coming Tuesday, the Laredo Fire Department is stressing that while they might be small, fireworks are still explosives that can pose a danger.

In recent years, the fire department has responded to house fires and burns caused by fireworks.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department says some of the fireworks most people assume are okay for small children can still be just as dangerous.

“What people fail to understand is that sparklers and these are the ones that we give our youngest kids, they burn up to 1400 degrees,” said Oliva. “So the amount of heat that these sparklers provide is sufficient to cause third degree burns like in an instant so 1400 degrees is the degrees that its burning that’s how much it needs to be able to be burned and we’re never mindful of that because we think oh it’s sparklers there’s no harm right but these are the ones that cause the most harm because of the temperature that it burns at.”

Oliva goes on to say that if a family member does suffer a burn, it’s best to get it treated by a professional instead of trying to use other methods.

Oliva also recommends taking advantage of the multiple fireworks display that will be held by our City of Laredo officials.

Just a reminder, it is illegal to light fireworks within city limits and those caught doing so could receive a hefty citation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.