Laredo International Airport sees busy travel season without disruptions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Air travel is expected to pick up this weekend with Triple A predicting millions of travelers, however, there are still some hiccups frequent flyers need to be prepared for before they take off.

Roughly 18 million people are expected to take to the skies this weekend on what is typically known as the peak travel season of the summer.

However, earlier this week delays and cancellations were reported in major airports in Boston and New York.

Here at home, officials at the Laredo International Airport say there have not been any cancelations or major delays.

While the idea of cancelations and delays can be frustrating, frequent flyer Alejandra Arguindegui reminds travelers that patience is key during the process.

“I will definitely be doing some hiking in Colorado but I’m also there on a retreat for meditation and wellness. I’m a yoga instructor and so I love to go and that’s why I said don’t stress, stress makes you do crazy things. So it’s important that we go and relax ourselves so when we’re faced with something unplanned, something that triggers you and makes you unhappy that you know what to do, that you can stay calm.”

Laredo Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez advises travelers to always be prepared by showing up 90 minutes before your flight and checking your flight status online.

Sanchez adds that the airport will be under construction in the coming months.

