Laredo Police officers graduate from supervisory academy

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of local law enforcement officers are moving up through the ranks after taking part in a two-week training course.

On Friday morning the Laredo Police Department held a graduation ceremony at the Laredo Police Officers Association Unity Hall for 22 police officers who are striving for supervisory roles.

Law enforcement instructors from across the country came to Laredo to teach our officers the qualities and traits of what makes a good leader in the law enforcement community.

Laredo Police Sergeant John Castillo, one of the officers who took part in the training stated that the course was vital in showing how to build a good rapport with the public.

“We need to learn how to be able to speak with people and understand them and I think between that understanding,” said Sergeant Castillo. “We build that common ground of, “You know what I’m here for and I know what you’re here for”, and if we help each other, it builds that bond between us as law enforcement officers and the community and it goes back to community policing and how we can better work together for the better good of all of us.”

The officers that took part in the academy were from the ranks of patrol officer to investigators and sergeants.

The police department partnered with different cities and entities to provide this training.

