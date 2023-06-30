Shop Local
Laredoans lineup for Peso Pluma tickets

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Latin superstar Peso Pluma adds a Laredo stop on his first U.S. tour.

The rising Mexican singer will perform at the Sames Auto Arena on Sept. 7, 2023,

Peso Pluma became the first Mexican artist to hit number 1 on the Spotify global top songs chart, as well as making the top 10 on the billboard charts.

Fans across the country have been eager to get their hands on tickets for his upcoming concerts including those in the Gateway City.

Tickets for his Laredo show went on sale on Friday and fans did not disappoint.

Many fans said they were waiting outside the arena’s box office since 5 a.m.

“Well really she went here because I really like Peso Pluma and she made it for my birthday, so I want to be here because I really love Peso Pluma. Like when he started his music, I always listened to it every single day, and I just want to be here and I’m so excited to see him. I’m going to,” said Cassandra Castillo.

Tickets for Peso Pluma are on sale now.

Peso Pluma is one of the most streamed artists with 1.06 billion streams on Spotify, joining the likes of Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, drake and Taylor Swift.

