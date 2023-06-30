Shop Local
Laredoans look up and spot halo around the sun

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a sight in the sky that is grabbing the attention of many in the Laredo community.

If you have looked up at the sky on Friday afternoon, you may have noticed a ring around the sun.

It is called a halo which is an optical phenomenon produced by light interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

Halos can have many forms, ranging from colored or white rings to arcs and spots in the sky.

This unique view can appear near the sun or moon.

Laredoans look up and spot halo around the sun