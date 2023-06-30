Laredoans look up and spot halo around the sun

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a sight in the sky that is grabbing the attention of many in the Laredo community.

If you have looked up at the sky on Friday afternoon, you may have noticed a ring around the sun.

It is called a halo which is an optical phenomenon produced by light interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

Halos can have many forms, ranging from colored or white rings to arcs and spots in the sky.

This unique view can appear near the sun or moon.

