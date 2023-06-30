Man arrested for discharging firearm and sending officers on chase, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly firing gunshots and sending police on a brief chase early Friday morning.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Pedro Antonio Almanza and charged him with discharging a firearm, DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The incident was reported on Friday June 30, 2023, at approximately 12:49 a.m. when officers observed shots being fired from a grey Nissan Altima on Jacaman Street.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off and sent officers on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended at a vacant parking lot on McPherson.

When searching the vehicle, officers found a handgun in the center console along with spent casings.

