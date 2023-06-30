Shop Local
The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms.

The justices will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.

Arguments will take place in the fall in the first case in which the court could define the limits on new standards for evaluating gun laws that its conservative majority set out last June.

That decision in the case, which has come to be known as Bruen, has upended gun laws across the country. It’s led to a rash of rulings invalidating some long-standing restrictions on firearms, but also produced confusion about what laws can survive.

