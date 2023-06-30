Tractor trailer accident reported on Laredo highway

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in east Laredo Friday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Highway 359 near Delphina Avenue.

Authorities say a semi-trailer crashed and knocked over two utility poles.

Authorities say live wires are exposed and there may be a possible oil spill on the roadways. Drivers are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.

