Tractor trailer accident reported on Laredo highway
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in east Laredo Friday morning.
According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Highway 359 near Delphina Avenue.
Authorities say a semi-trailer crashed and knocked over two utility poles.
Authorities say live wires are exposed and there may be a possible oil spill on the roadways. Drivers are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.
