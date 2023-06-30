Tractor trailer crashes into light pole and leaves business without power

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police respond to an accident that brought down two light police and several transformers.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning at 5900 block of Highway 359.

Authorities say an 18-wheeler that was carrying heavy machinery hit a light pole.

The accident took in place in front of a restaurant while the owner and other patrons were inside the building.

“All of a sudden we hear a big boom, and the light went out, so I came out and all I see is a big tractor”, said Hank Suarez.

While no serious injuries were reported, Suarez said it did hinder the businesses operations.

The case remains under investigation.

