Watch here: Burgos-Aviles Trial continues on day 5, former BP Supervisor accused of double murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a full day of expert testimony, the trial for former Border Patrol Supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is set to begin its fifth day.

Yesterday saw the defense and state spar over qualifications and data gathered by the state.

In the end, Judge Joe Lopez ruled FBI Special Agent Andrew Masters’ testimony to be heard by the jury.

You can find the stream here or here under the KGNS LIVE EVENTS tab.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.