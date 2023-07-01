Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man found dead in downtown Laredo startles those who frequent the area as well as people at a nearby shelter.

Several Laredo Police officers blocked off the corner of San Bernardo and Hidalgo at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning after a man was found deceased.

According to police, the victim was a man in his 40s who was believed to be homeless.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Laredo Police believe the man died of natural causes.

