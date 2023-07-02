Driver and 7 undocumented immigrants detained following semi-truck pursuit on I-35

ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - A driver and several individuals are taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit that involved a semi-truck on I-35.

This past Tuesday, on June 27, Encinal Police assisted DPS Troopers who were following a tractor trailer on the northbound lane of Interstate 35.

The semi-truck was brought to a stop near mile marker 56.

DPS arrested the driver, and seven undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

