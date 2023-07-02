Shop Local
It’s a cruel summer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the first day of July, and even though we are in the triple digits, we are not as hot as we were just a couple of weeks ago.

Temperatures will appear to be in the 105s for the majority of our weekend, but it feels much hotter than that at 113 that’s because those dew points are pretty high in the 70s.

Satellite radar shows some spotty shower activity going on in Mexico and even nearing the Eagle Pass and Carizzo springs area, but it’s not likely that Laredo will see any showers, at least not anytime soon.

When looking at our seven day forecast, we are going to be seeing nothing but sunny days and clear skies for the next few days and even into our Fourth of July holiday.

If you have any plans just make sure to wear plenty of sunblock, drink water, stay shaded and above all stay cool.

On July 5, we will see a high of 102 with a 20 percent chance of rain that will stay with us into Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

